Police are warning Memphis residents to stay inside their homes on Wednesday (September 7) as they hunt for a gunman who was reportedly driving around shooting random people and recording the crimes on Facebook Live. Memphis Police have identified the armed and dangerous man as 19-year Ezekiel Kelly who was riding around in a grey Toyota with an Arkansas tag.

Law enforcement shared a tweet to citizens, warning them about gunman at large. “ALERT!! ARMED AND DANGEROUS!!!" they wrote. "Be on the lookout for a Black male occupying a blue or silver Sedan who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have specific location of where he is now. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately."

As of 9:17PM EST (September 7) DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office say Kelly is in custody and was arrested after wrecking his vehicle near Ivan Road and Hodges Road. Kelly reportedly suffered from injuries after crashing his car and getting stuck inside before police captured him.

Kelly has prior arrests for attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in 2020. Police say he was sentenced to three years behind bars but was released on March 16 of this year (2022). On Wednesday, law enforcement issued a warrant for first-degree murder for Kelly following his live shooting rampage. At least two people have been pronounced dead following the shooting spree.

The investigation is currently ongoing. More details to come.

