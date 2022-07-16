On Friday night (July 15), Yo Gotti was hosting his annual birthday bash at Memphis' FedExForum, though while he was inside celebrating, an angry man was outside, allegedly threatening to kill patrons leaving the event early this morning.

A Facebook post from the city's police department reveals that around 2:48 AM, "officers responded to an armed mental consumer call in the 200 Black of South Main Street," where they found their suspect, 28-year-old Elijah Hyman with his girlfriend.

Yo Gotti -- Sean Zanni/Getty Images

"Hyman appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend," the report continues. "Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend's relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at [the Forum]."

The suspect had a bloody cut on his right hand, said to be from a glass window inside of his apartment, which officers were also advised was home to several weapons.

"Hyman was detained, placed in cuffs, and taken for medical treatment and evaluation. A search warrant was conducted on the apartment where Hyman resides and several weapons were confiscated. The ATF was contacted."





It's been noted that the suspect was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism – no further details have been made available at this time.

In lighter news, Gotti has plenty to celebrate this weekend as he delivered CMG's compilation album Gangsta Art this Friday, boasting features from names like Kodak Black, Coi Leray, and more – listen to the project here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogotti)

[Via]