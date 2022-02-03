Suge Knight is behind bars but an old interview dating back 20 years has made the rounds in the past few days. During an appearance on Late Night With Carson Daly, Suge discussed Jay-Z and alleged that the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer was taped up, gagged, and robbed during a visit to Los Angeles.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"The only thing I know about Jay-Z is that he came to L.A. a few times, and Snoop and Dre told him that, ‘When you on the West Coast, you wrote a song for me. Don’t worry ’bout nothin’.'" Suge said, referencing Hov's songwriting credits on "Still D.R.E." "Next thing I know he’s taped up, robbed, and gagged." While Suge did make the claim, he did give Jay-Z his credit for creating a lane for himself and sticking to it.

The claim has been questioned by many online. Since there's practically no chance that Jay-Z will respond to these claims any time soon, fans started to bombard the mentions of many of his close collaborators and friends. Memphis Bleek took it upon himself to officially clap back at the claim. Bleek used every type of cap emoji available to declare the claim is "every cap in the world."

Many die-hard Jay fans were relieved to find out that Suge Knight's claim wasn't true. Maybe, we'll hear Jay-Z address it directly in the future.