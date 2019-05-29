Former Roc-A-Fella Records signee Memphis Bleek put rap lyrics to the test when he sat down with BET for their series, Rate the Bars. The 40-year-old New York rapper read snippets of lines from hip hop tracks and based on just a few lines, he gave them a rating of zero to five without knowing who the artist is until after he judges them. Reading off Cam'ron's bars from "Champions," Bleek said that the rapper started off pretty good, but got too caught up in the rhyme scheme. "Who risks getting raped?" he asks about the lyrics. "And then you was by the Michigan Lake. That's bad. I don't know. I give that a two."

Up next were a few lines from T.I.'s song "24's" about making money without working a nine to five. "I can relate to this bar," Bleek said. "I don't know who said, but I give you about a four on this one." Bleek called Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Fefe" trash, gave it a zero rating, and just threw the card with the lyrics on it off to the side. "Negative one," Bleek said. "There was no creativity to that. It was terrible."

As soon as Bleek saw the first line from the next set of lyrics, he immediately knew they came from Jay Z off of Kanye West's "Diamonds From Sierra Leone (Remix)." The lyrics read, "Bleek could be one hit away his whole career/As long as I'm alive he's a millionaire/And even if I die he's in my will somewhere/So he could just kick back and chill somewhere."

Bleek said, "That's a 10, because that comes from the big homie himself. And that was a love bar. That's my bro. I can't be mad at that bar. And it's true so, that's my bro, let's get it." He also initially thought Amil's "4 Da Fam" bars came from Remy Ma, but he still gave the lyrics a five out of five rating because he recognized them but forgot who the spitter was. It happened again when he thought Beanie Sigel was responsible for Casanova's "Set Trippin."

Watch below to see what ratings Bleek gave himself, Flipp Dinero, Beanie Sigel, Fabolous, and Kanye West's "Scoop-diddy-whoop/Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop" lyrics.