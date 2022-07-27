Memphis Bleek clearly isn't backing down from Juelz Santana. The two rappers have been sending shots back and forth over the past few weeks following a proposed Verzuzbattle. Though nothing has been set in stone, Bleek's continuous messages to Juelz Santana seems to be a sign that he won't stop until the Dipset rappers steps into the ring with him and goes hit-for-hit.

During a recent performance, Bleek called out the Dipset rapper, once again. The rapper was about to jump into his next song at his live concert and issued a message to Santana, telling him to prepare for their supposed battle. "Wassup? Somebody tell that n***a Juelz he better be fucking ready for this, you know what I mean? This shit real, n***a," he said.

Though Juelz has yet to respond to Memphis Bleek's latest call out, the two were supposedly set to battle earlier this month. In June, a video clip surfaced of Bleek announcing that he and Juelz would face off on July 21st. However, Swizz Beatz nor Timbaland ever confirmed whether this was actually going down. There haven't been any updates on the battle since then but perhaps, that's on Verzuz's schedule for this fall.

We'll keep you posted on the potential Verzuz between Bleek and Juelz Santana. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the match-up.