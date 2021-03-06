Memo600 & Lil Uzi Vert Lock In On "Let It Blow"

It's been a long time coming but Lil Durk is receiving the credit he deserves for all the years of work he's put in. From his days with Coke Boyz to his departure from Def Jam to now, establishing himself as a household name and bring the OTF crew with him. Riding off of the success of The Voice, as well as its deluxe release, he quickly followed that project up with Only The Family Presents: Loyal Bros.

Stacked with 23 tracks in total mainly consisting of appearances from members and affiliates (like Tee Grizzley), Memo600 and Lil Uzi Vert connect on "Let It Blow." Memo600 slides through with a villainous and vengeful flow true to Chicago's drill sound for the hook before Uzi's malleable flow dodges in and out of melodies on his verse. Memo closes out the track with imagery of violence and paranoia reflecting the environment of Chicago's South Side.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck n***a get to tweakin' in this bitch, you can catch a hollow

Thot bitch eat the skeet, she a lil' freak, told the bitch to swallow

Fucked it off on guns, now I'm tryna buy my block like Ralo

Big stepper in this bitch, I just pulled up like I just hit the lotto

