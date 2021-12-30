It's a track that has haunted Melyssa Ford for nearly 16 years and she is once again speaking out about it. Back in 2006, The Game released his classic single "Wouldn't Get Far" where he namedrops a few women in the industry, ranging from rappers like Lil Kim to then-video vixens like Melyssa Ford. While many of the women received lyrical praise from Game about their looks or style, Ford wasn't as thrilled about the bars that included her name.

"And all these new video bitches tryin to be Melyssa Ford / But they don't know Melyssa Ford drive a Honda Accord / She a video vixen, but behind closed doors / She do whatever it take to get to the Grammy Awards," Game rapped.





During her recent visit to Drink Champs, Ford revisited the lyrics. "So he writes—I think that this was his love letter to me," she said. "I think his love letter to me was, 'Wouldn't get far and Melyssa Ford—every girl wants to be Melyssa Ford, video girl, blah, blah, blah'." Noreaga interrupted her to ask if she ever really had a Honda Accord. "I never—at the time, I was driving a f*ckin' Mercedes F550... It was supposed to be a diss."

When questioned if she truly believed Game was targeting her, Ford doubled down. "Everyone thought it was a diss," she said before spouting off the lyrics once again and adding that she was invited to the Grammys that year. However, she initially didn't want to name her potential suitors but quickly revealed she got two invites from Ludacris and Chingy.

Watch the clip of Melyssa Ford's interview with Drink Champs below.



