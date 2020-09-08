Melvoni Emerges Stronger Than Ever On "Penny Up"

Melvoni has only been getting started. The release of his March EP, WHO TF IS MELVONI? partially answered the question he posed on the title, though he continues to prove there are deeper layers to his music and character. The rapper returned this weekend with another track that provides a better understanding of what he's about on his new single, "Penny Up." Muddy keys and sax loops tie together with the looming 808 drums as Melvoni bounces between laidback flows and smooth, soulful melodies.

The release of Melvoni's new single arrives just a few weeks after he dropped off his last single, "ONE MAN ARMY." Perhaps with the release of these two songs, we can expect a full length from the Brooklyn rapper in the near future. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics

Look, I lost the keys to my future

A long time ago

They tried to leave me behind

But the don't see the shine

So I kick down the door