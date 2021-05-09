mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Melvoni Delivers His Melodic Touch On 4-Track EP "RETURN TO SENDER"

Alexander Cole
May 09, 2021 10:39
RETURN TO SENDER
Melvoni

Melvoni blesses his supporters with short but sweet EP "RETURN TO SENDER."


Melvoni came through and dropped a dope new single with DDG & Tyla Yaweh just two weeks ago called "Get Money" and the song was an immediate hit with his fans. Melvoni's raw energy is something to behold and his melodic voice always lends itself well to some hit-making along the way. This single was a lead-up to his brand new EP called "RETURN TO SENDER" which came out on Friday.

At just 11 minutes in length, this project certainly comes as a nice bite-sized effort that will keep fans happy until he decides to drop a bigger project a bit later down the line. Songs like "Million Dollar Peasant," "Call," and "Blaze Of Glory" all display his abilities when it comes to songwriting and his vocal melodies are certainly some of the best amongst his peers.

If you want to listen to the tape, you can stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1. Get Money (ft. DDG & Tyla Yaweh)
2. Million Dollar Peasant
3. Call
4. Blaze Of Glory

