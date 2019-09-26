It's been a rough start to the season for the Los Angeles Chargers as they currently sit at a record of 1-2 which just simply isn't good enough when you consider all of the talent that's on the team. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons why they haven't been as successful this season is because of Melvin Gordon's absence. Gordon has been a stud running back for the team over the last few seasons and has been holding out due to a contract dispute. Without Gordon's production, the team has been struggling to put up points and it shows in the win column.

Luckily for the Chargers, Gordon ended his holdout today and reported to the team's practice facility where he joined his teammates for some training. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has developed quite the friendship with Gordon over the last few seasons and was incredibly excited to have his man back in the locker room. He even took to Instagram to document the moment when Allen entered the Chargers changing room.

Gordon had a bit of a shy smile on his face as you can tell he was just slightly embarrassed by Allen's reaction. You can't really blame the wide receiver for being excited as Gordon will immediately inject some production into that offense. We're sure Allen's reaction mirrors that of many other Chargers fans today.

Hopefully, he can pick up right from where he left off last season.