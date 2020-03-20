Melvin Gordon has been a beacon of consistency when it comes to the running back position and has been a stud for the Los Angeles Chargers over the last few seasons. Last year, Gordon was seeking an extension from the Chargers but wasn't able to reach an agreement. For a few games, Gordon held out from playing for the team but he eventually came back when he realized that it would behoove him to do so.

Gordon was a free agent this season and was looking for some new suitors. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Gordon and the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed. As Rapoport reports, Gordon could have gotten a better deal elsewhere but wanted to stay in the same division as the Chargers.

The AFC West will certainly be an interesting division next season as Philip Rivers is no longer on the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Raiders have some potential especially with the latter moving to Las Vegas. From there, the Kansas City Chiefs are defending champions and will be hungry to win the division, again.

