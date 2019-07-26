Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon isn't expected to show up to training camp any time soon, and there's a real chance his holdout continues into the regular season, according to reports.

Gordon, 26, has reportedly informed the team that he won't be reporting to camp until he gets a new contract. He is entering the fifth and final year of his deal and is set to make $5.6 million in the upcoming season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter claims the two sides have "exchanged proposals in recent days," but the expectation is that Gordon's holdout will be "prolonged."

Gordon earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his four seasons thus far, including last season in which he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Gordon also had 490 receiving yards to go along with four receiving touchdowns.

"I love Melvin Gordon," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said, per ESPN. "He's an excellent player. He's tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he's not here. "I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he's going through. I always look at the player's side, so I can see it. It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is."

Other running backs currently on the roster include Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.