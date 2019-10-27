Melody Ehsani is in an interesting Los Angeles-based designer who is now getting the look of a lifetime thanks to this brand new collaboration with Jordan Brand for their all-new "Fearless Ones" pack. If you're not familiar with the collection in question, it's essentially a huge pack of Air Jordan 1s that come in multiple colorways and silhouettes. For instance, the Jordan 1 being created by Ehsani is an Air Jordan 1 Mid.

This is perhaps the most colorful sneaker in the entire pack as it has mismatching shoes. Based on the official images below, there really aren't many similarities between the left and right shoes except for the white midsole and blue icy outsole. Interestingly enough, there is a watch face on the bottom of the laces which creates an unheard of aesthetic. Meanwhile, "If you knew what you had was rare, you would never waste it" is written across the midsole.

If you're looking to cop this fascinating new Air Jordan 1 Mid, you can do so on Friday, November 15th for $130 USD, according to Sole Collector. Let us know in the comments what you think about these.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike