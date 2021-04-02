mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mello Music Group Drops Off "Bushido" Complilation Album

Mitch Findlay
April 02, 2021 12:46
156 Views
CoverCover

Bushido
Mello Music Group

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
Mello Music Group have officially dropped off their stacked compilation album "Bushido," featuring B-Real, Joell Ortiz, and more.


Today, Mello Music Group has officially dropped off their new compilation album Bushido, a project that features contributions from Quelle Chris, Open Mike Eagle, Solemn Brigham, Oddisee, Homeboy Sandman, Zackey Force Funk, Skyzoo, Namir Blade, Oddisee, James Shahan, Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Dueling Experts, RJ Payne, Murs, Cambatta, Kool Keith, B-Real, and The Perceptionists. Given the stacked tracklist, it's no surprise that the album features twenty tracks, the majority of which feature a heavy emphasis on lyricism.

With a concept that draws inspiration from ancient samurai tradition, Bushido appropriately features several emcees who have perfected and honed their craft over the years. It's evident from the onset, as the introductory "Iron Steel Samurai" finds Quelle Chris dexterously spitting bars over vintage Alchemist production. Posse cut "Black Rock" featuring Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Namir Blade, and Solemn Brigham is another hard-hitting highlight, as is the penultimate "Zero Fux" with Kool Keith, B-Real, and Joell Ortiz. 

While the project will almost certainly not be for everyone, those who can appreciate what Mello Music Group is bringing to the table will find much to unpack on this lyrically dense endeavor. Should you favor the spirit of underground hip-hop, fueled by dexterous and reference-laden penmanship, be sure to check out Bushido for your listening pleasure. And for those who have taken the plunge, sound off in the comments with your favorite tracks.

