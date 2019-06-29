With the recent success of a slew of films who transitioned from cartoons to live-action films, Disney is currently rumored to be working on a live-action film version of The Little Mermaid. The news came from Variety, whom sources told the deal was not completed yet. And apparently, famed actress Melissa McCarthy is currently being considered to be the iconic role of evil and animated Ursula. A lot of buzz has sprouted with regards to the cast as Disney readies for the live-action version of the undersea tale. Accordingly, the production team wants to ensure they make a compelling casting choice which will honor the beloved animated original.

Thus far, Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall is believed to be underlying the upcoming flick. The film will also include many of the original songs from the 1989 animated success along with new songs penned by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda will also have a production role along with Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. The script was additionally written by David Magee. Although we are not certain who will be involved in the film for certain, we are looking forward to the end result. Adapting classic animated movies into live-action is a challenging task, but nevertheless very successful if done well.

[Via]