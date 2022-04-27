The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the execution of Melissa Lucio, who is on death row for the death of her 2-year-old daughter in 2008. The case has been remanded to a lower court, meaning Lucio's legal team will be able to present new evidence which could exonerate her of the crime.

“I thank God for my life,” said Lucio in a statement. “I have always trusted in Him. I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren. I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf.”

Lucio has maintained her innocence since her conviction. She claims that her daughter fell down the stairs and that she was coerced by armed interrogators into making a false confession. Her lawyers also claim that the medical examiner during her trial provided false evidence.



Kim Kardashian has routinely spoken out in support of Lucio, who has become a popular figure to show the evils of police coercion in the United States.

“Best news ever!!!” Kim tweeted on Monday. “Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident. She is getting a new trial on her case and has been granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.”

Earlier this month, Lucio's family thanked Kardashian for her support.

Lucio's case was the subject of the 2020 documentary, The State of Texas vs. Melissa.

