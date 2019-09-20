Melii Teams Up With London On Da Track For "TM Interlude"

It smells like Melii got something new in the cut that she's readying to drop. Following the release of phAses earlier this year, Melii's been slowly establishing herself in the game while solidifying her sound. Earlier this month, she dropped off "No Hard Feelings," a moody record that showed another side of her.

She continues to explore that sound on her latest record, "TM Interlude." With production from London On Da Track, Melii delivers a somber and relatable track detailing heartbreak. It's another record that showcases more of a vulnerable side of her while she continues to prove that she's just as good of a singer as she is a rapper, and vice verse.

"@londonondatrack pulled up on me and I picked this beat Brody said “ima go to sleep hope I wake up to some fire “ lmaoo I literally watched him turn his back n put headphones on I looked at my engineer nervous af @papeplummer was like cmon Melii n I just freestyled the track n fell in love," she wrote about the song.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Every chance you got you wild out spend the nights out

With your boys and your poured up till your lights out

And to think you thought I needed ya

And now it was my voice that you hearing from the speakers

Guess you ain't heard so karma came around to teach ya

