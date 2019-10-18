Melii Offers A Delightful Groove On "Motions" EP

Melii felt it was time for her fans to get something new, so the New York artist delivered a surprise EP on Friday. The phAses singer-rapper dropped off her introductory effort earlier this year, and after releasing a few singles, Melii saw fit to share another project. The 21-year-old made waves from her Cardi B "Bodak Yellow" cover, "Icey" single, and feature on Meek Mill's Championships, but now she's standing on her own.

Motions is an 18-minute, seven-track offering that hosts only one feature from "Gyptian" on the islands-inspired jam, "High For U." Fans will recognize a few previously released singles including "TM Interlude," "Nena," and "No Hard Feelings." With a Rihanna co-sign under her belt and a deal with Tory Lanez's One Umbrella record label, we're sure we'll be hearing much more from Melii. Let us know if you're vibing with this one.

Tracklist

1. No Hard Feelings

2. Here We Go Again

3. High For U ft. Gyptian

4. Nena

5. Paris

6. TM Interlude

7. LA