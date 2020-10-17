Melii Is Tired Of Going "Way Too Soft" On The Competition

Harlem's Melii has been a rising star in the game, garnering a cosign from Dame Dash and fielding lucrative brand partnerships.

She returns with a new single ahead of her upcoming album, "Way Too Soft."

The accompanying video finds Melii as a top narca, complete with a palatial estate, high stakes poker games, and big money outfits.

She attacks the understated beat from producers EC Fresco and Dr. Zeuz with her assertive flow, practically sneering as she declares "I've been going way, way, way too soft on these n****s."

Check out the video for "Way Too Soft" below and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments. Will you be looking out for Melii's upcoming album?

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch is you sh*tting me?

Ho I ain’t met a n**** who ain't into me

Ho pussy grip is on gorilla so he bust quick

It's a tit for tat, gon catch that bitch outside the function like

Father please forgive me, they don't know no better

All up in their feelings cause I'm doing better

Dry to all you n****s cause my bitch get wetter

P*ssy dripping supÐµr soaker on that Dior sweater