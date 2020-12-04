Melii Is Leaving Old Love Behind On "You're Not Worth It" Ft. 6LACK

At the top of the year, Melii reportedly shared that she wouldn't be releasing new music in 2020. However, she's been hard at work and has dropped a single or two, and she's back, this time with 6LACK on their relationship-gone-wrong collaboration, "You're Not Worth It." On the single, the two artists play the part of lovers at odds, and while Melii is done with putting in the effort and has moved on while 6LACK is ready to give the romance another shot.

We're not sure what Melii has lined up for the future now that she has parted ways with her label One Umbrella, Tory Lanez's imprint. In a recent interview, she didn't clarify what led to her leaving her lab and she didn't have anything to say about Lanez's scandal with Megan Thee Stallion. "I had so much intense growth that I had to go through this year and certain traumatic events that I had to face within myself, and I felt like that would have knocked me off," said Melii.

Stream "You're Not Worth It" and let us know what you think of Meli's latest with 6LACK.

Quotable Lyrics

I let you act up, get your sh*t together

I let you rock at me, convinced that you ain't know no better

Usin' trauma as excuses for your lack of effort

Well, give advice on mental health, like you're the f*ckin' expert

But you might need one, sh*t if you see one

Fill me in on tips and explanations, what's the reason?

