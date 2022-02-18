Melii Is Dripping In "Cartier" In Her New Single & Music Video

Melii is back with a bang. The New York rapper made her return to the industry last December with a 2-track EP, Winter in New York City, featuring "Hey Stranger," which recently received a music video starring Michael Rainey Jr, and "Would You Let Me Go?"

While those two songs found the 24-year-old showing off her singing skills, her latest arrival, "Cartier," shows off the versatile star's rap flow as she spits quick rhymes over a fast-paced beat.

"Dyed my hair red just to bring the savage back," Melii captioned an Instagram post from last week, teasing the single's accompanying music video. "Monday is for love birds, but next Friday is for the savages... Let's start this year off right."

Check out the music video for "Cartier" above and let us know what else you hope to see from the New York spitter this year in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm drippin' in Cartier, diamonds

You look at the time and I ain't got no time for n*ggas

Too many bitches has said on my line they lying

I tell 'em go find a n*gga

I'm better than all of you bitches, my rhymes is slicker

I'm sippin' on wine and liquor, the diamonds is bigger