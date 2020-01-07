We're six days into 2020 and artists are already promising one helluva ride musically as they announce long-awaited project releases. Drake and Future teased their What a Time to Be Alive 2 joint album, Lil Uzi Vert may finally drop Eternal Atake, Beliebers are losing it at the prospect of Justin Bieber's next record, The Weeknd made a triumphant return with two new singles, Megan Thee Stallion told NPR that she has a new persona for her next LP, and we can only cross our fingers that Rihanna will stop teasing the world about her next project.



However, rising artist Melii is going a different route and stepping away from the industry for 2020. In March 2019, Melii dropped her debut project phAses featuring Tory Lanez and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and she spent months touring with Summer Walker. Fans hoped that they would hear more from the singer this year, but she took to Instagram to share that she was taking a break.

"Haven't been on here but this year I will not be making music," she reportedly wrote, according. "No project no joint projects either. sorry to my fans love u meliimob and happy newyears." A Twitter user added that Melii's decision to retreat for a time was because of the evils of the industry. Melii hasn't been too active on social media as of late, outside of sharing images and clips on her Instagram Story, so fans hope that she's doing well.