Outgoing First Lady Melania Trump delivered her final address to Americans as Trump’s presidency comes to a close. Melania encouraged peace over violence as Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration quickly approaches.

Ms. Trump dedicated words to law enforcement and members of the military and praised them for their passion for their country. Despite the riots that took place at Capitol Hill on January 6, Melania did not explicitly say anything about it and promoted the narrative of Americans “being their best selves” instead.

"Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified," she said.

Melania also thanked all of the healthcare professionals working the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every life is precious and I ask Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable,” she continued.

The First Lady concluded her speech with a brief reminder regarding American values, in a perceived attempt to defend her time and legacy in the White House.

The video was shared shortly after Melania came under fire for refusing to give Jill Biden a tour of the White House, which is an ongoing tradition among first ladies, dating back to over 100 years ago. She made sure to include in her speech that she recognized the importance of her responsibilities, however, Americans argued in the replies under the speech’s official post that there wasn’t much to show for it.

For a few weeks, the House and Senate applied pressure for Trump's impeachment. The Trump family is scheduled to move out to the Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach early Wednesday morning. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take office on Wednesday as well with inauguration ceremonies starting at 9 a.m.

Check out the official soundtrack for Biden's inauguration, featuring music from the late MF Doom as well as Kendrick Lamar, among other rappers, here. Meanwhile, Air BnB went ahead and canceled all of their expected reservations for the inauguration weekend in D.C. due to Capitol Hill riot.

[via]