Midway through the night, when most of us were sleeping or listening to the new 21 Savage and Metro Boomin album, Donald Trump announced that he and Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19. That's been a major topic of conversation on social media all morning but it wasn't all that came out regarding the Trumps.

Melania Trump, who is responsible for decorating the White House during the winter holiday season, was secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior advisor to the first lady, while she complained about how nobody cares about her Christmas decorations. During the leaked audio recording, she also frustratedly vents about the critics of Donald Trump's family separation policy, which forced children to spend months away from their parents, effectively being treated like prisoners.



"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am," says Melania in the tape. "I'm working ... my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?"

She continued, "OK, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance -- needs to go through the process and through the law."

The audio was originally played on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 last night.

Other recordings were also released, where Melania speaks positively about the conditions that the children were forced to live in, stating that many were happy they got to sleep on a bed and store their clothing in dressers, painting an unrealistic picture of the actual conditions they were living in.



"The kids, they say, 'Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?' It's so sad to hear it but they didn't have that in their own countries, they sleep on the floor," said the first lady. "They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents, it's sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something."

