Melania Trump's former bestie is sharing more of their private conversations for the world to hear. Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen recently hosted former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on his podcast Mea Culpa where she brought a secret audio recording of the First Lady calling Stormy Daniels a "porn hooker."



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker and she will be in one of the issues, September or October," Melania says.

"What do you mean she shot the porn hooker?" Wolkoff asks in response.

"Stormy," Melania adds. "... For Vogue," he continues, sounding like she wanted that Vogue cover for herself.

Like Michael Cohen, Wolkoff is banking off of her time in the White House with a forthcoming tell-all book. Along with her recent complaints toward Stormy Daniels, Wolkoff leaked another secret conversation with Melania who's heard complaining amount Christmas decorations and being subject to criticism over the children in ICE detainment centers.

"I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children, that they were separated?' Give me a fucking break," she's heard saying in the recording. "Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"

Ultimately, none of this is all that shocking. What would be shocking would be hearing her admit they sleep in the same bed at night.

[Via]