It came as a surprise when news broke back in 2006 that Spice Girl Mel B was pregnant with Eddie Murphy's child. That same year, Murphy's divorce from wife Nicole Murphy was finalized, so the news of the comedian expecting another child stunned the masses. Initially, Murphy denied knowing if he was truly the father of Angel Iris Murphy Brown, but a DNA test would later prove that Eddie is her father.

The two parents have been in and out of court over the years in regards to Angel's care. In 2009, it's reported that Mel B. was awarded sole custody of the now-13-year-old, and Murphy was ordered to pay $25K per month in child support. According to Us Weekly, the actor was also deemed responsible for Angel's education and health expenses, but Mel's attorneys have recently claimed that Murphy hasn't been keeping up with his end of the court order.

In court documents that have been recently filed, Mel B. is asking for an increase in child support due to her "dramatically reduced" income. The pop icon's attorneys, Erica Lubans and Bruce Cooperman, explained in the documents: “Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Melanie is a singer, songwriter and television personality. Eddie is a legendary comedian and actor. Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time.”

The attorneys also stated that Mel did her best to resolve the issue without involving the court, but she was unable to do so. Murphy has 10 children, including Angel. They range in ages from 31 to 22-months from five different mothers.

