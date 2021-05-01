When it comes to the rich and famous, many of their struggles seem to be unrelatable to the general public. Amassing a pretty healthy fortune makes you unsusceptible to many first-world problems, but of course, not all of them--especially those concerning parenting.

Young Thug is the proud father of six children. While they mostly keep a low profile, Mego 'YSL' Amari prefers the spotlight. The eight-year-old sure has a lot of spunk, proven through the youngster launching her rap career while barely being able to spell. It seems like the tot was angry with her father recently, boldly claiming that she hates her father before removing the 'YSL' from her name.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The whole debacle happened on Thursday (April 29) when Mego shared text on her Instagram page reading, "I HATE MY DAD." She followed up by announcing a switch in her once-YSL repping username. "New @ name @mego_amari," wrote the 8-year-old in her story.

It seems like whatever qualms she had with her father were quickly resolved, adding the 'YSL' back to her username shortly after the hiccup. She announced the new change on her story again, penning "New new @ name change." While many disapproved of the youngster taking the problems to the internet, it's likely the youngster was just being dramatic, as expected from an 8-year-old.

As for Thugger, he recently showed off some of his new RIAA certification plaques, bringing his grand total to thirty-seven.

The rap star also teased an unreleased London on da Track-produced track tentatively titled "Don't Be Mad" in the braggadocious post. Thugger rhymes, "I f*cked her the first night and then I never called again/Last time lil' shawty see me, I was ridin' with her friend/This alligator Kelly, not the Stacey, please/Do not hate me, hate the game, baby (x3)."

