The fallout between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal Family has truly been a sight to behold. On Sunday night, the couple exposed many intimate details about their royal life as part of an exclusive interview with Oprah on CBS. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped an absolute bombshell on the Royal Family’s image when they exposed that Meghan had been suicidal and accused the family of flagrant racism against Meghan and her unborn child.



DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“[There were] conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah during the interview. “What?” Oprah asked after a long pause, understandably shocked. “Who is having that conversation with you?” She asked Meghan. “There’s several conversations about it… With Harry.” Meghan clarified. When asked if she would reveal who actually had that conversation, Meghan declined to answer, saying “I think that would be very damaging for them.”

Oprah revealed that Harry later told her that the people involved in the conversations about their baby's skin color were "not his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] nor his grandfather [Prince Philip]." While speaking to Gayle King in response to the bombshell news, Oprah stated, "[Prince Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations."

Overall, Meghan noted that lies were constantly being thrown around about her in the British press, and that the two felt “unprotected.” There was one specific story where the media had said that Meghan made Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, cry, and in the interview Meghan is sure to clarify that, actually, “the reverse happened.” Harry also said that the current relationship between him and his brother is “space” at the moment, and that he hoped time could heal all wounds.

Watch the interview clip with Oprah below.