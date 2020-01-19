In an upcoming UK documentary for Channel 5 titled Thomas Markle: My Story, Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, called out Meghan for renouncing her royal titles along with Prince Harry.

“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby,” he says in a preview clip, as reported by PageSix. “They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this.”

The clip ends with Thomas saying, "I can't see her reaching out to me, especially now. Or Harry for that matter. But again, I think both of them are turning into lost souls. At this point, I don't know what they're looking for. I don't think they know what they're looking for."

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would no longer be using their royal titles: "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the 93-year-old Queen said. "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

Thomas Markle was a no-show at the royal wedding in 2018.