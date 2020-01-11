Prince Harry threw the political world in the UK into chaos this past week when he announced his departure from the royal family. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," wrote Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on a social media post. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." It appears at least a portion of that plan to become independent has become clear.

According to UK paper The Times, Markle will be doing voiceover work for Disney. Her earnings will be donated to Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization dedicated to saving the animals from poachers. Although the details on her voiceover role are scarce, it's a fair guess to assume that it will have something to do with animals. Disney will undoubtedly announce more details later this year. The Times highlights a massive narrative taking place in the UK right now. Critics of the royal couple believe that they are "cheapening the royal brand" by entering into this partnership with Disney. Prince Harry and Meghan are rumored to leave the UK for North America, possible Canada.