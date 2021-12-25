A new study conducted by Oxford Royale has named Meghan Markle as smartest member of the royal family, Complex reports. The education company took into account their academic background, including high school performance and how their colleges are ranked on the QS World University Ranking when ranking royals, with the actresses’ Northwestern education nabbing her the coveted top spot.

Markle studied at the prestigious school in Evanston, Illinois, which comes in at number 30 on 2021’s QS World Rankings. She received a double degree in theatre and international relations back in 2003, which would eventually land her a starring role on Suits, among other projects.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The top five smartest members of the royal family following the mother of two are Kate Middleton and Prince William, who both studied at University of St. Andrews, although the former received better grades than her husband. After the couple comes Princess Eugenie, and then Peter Phillips.

“Life as a royal isn’t always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle’s academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role,” a spokesperson for Oxford Royale told the New York Post.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their roles as working royals, they have captured the interest and attention of the world, and Meghan’s desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind and educational pedigree.”

Complex notes that Prince Harry wasn’t included in the ranking due to his lack of college education.

[Via]