Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored with the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. During their acceptance speech, the couple took time to call for support for the people of Ukraine.

Markle spoke first, taking the time to celebrate civil rights leaders like the late John Lewis.



"It's inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law," Meghan said on the stage. "Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis."

"We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees," Markle added.

Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Questlove, Morgan Freeman, and many more were in attendance.

Harry added: "Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community. I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to."

