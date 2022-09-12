It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is something of a twerk master (her skills have even made it onto Marvel's new She-Hulk series on Disney+), but the fact that the Hot Girl Coach's booty is still able to move like water while contained in a pair of sweatpants has left both Yung Miami and SZA shook.

On Sunday (September 11), the 27-year-old shared a video announcing that she and her entourage had made it to Brazil for her upcoming performance at the Rock In Rio Festival, and she couldn't help but show off her rump-shaking skills at the same time.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Germany's Superbloom Festival -- Justin Sammer/Getty Images

In the lengthy clip, Thee Stallion can be seen bending over in a matching grey sweat suit, putting her booty cheeks to work as she shakes them back and forth, up and down, and in circles, leaving viewers completely hypnotized.

"Wait..... HOLD ONNNNNNN," City Girl Yung Miami wrote in the comment section. "Tag me in!!!!!!" she added, seemingly suggesting that she wanted to try out Meg's latest "challenge" for herself.

Another famous friend, SZA, expressed her amazement at the Houston native's talent. "The fact that you have pants on and I'm this [affected] is wild," the Ctrl hitmaker commented.

In other news, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany chatted with TheWrap about her experience twerking with MTS. "It is the greatest joy of my life, truly one of the highlights of my entire existence on the planet," the actress gushed.

"I’m such a huge fan of hers. And when I found out this was happening — Jessica Gao told me, I think she told me like three days before it was gonna happen. Because she was like, ‘I don’t want you to be in a catatonic state for two weeks. If I had told you this too early, we would not have gotten any filming done.’ So it truly was the greatest. She’s amazing. She’s a queen."

Check out Thee Stallion's appearance on the Marvel series below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

