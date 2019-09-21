If you're looking to use Megan Thee Stallion's phrase "Hot Girl Summer," she'll be expecting you to run her a check. The Houston rapper came up with the slogan off the cuff, and in just a matter of months, it's become an international phenomenon. Recently, the Fever rapper spoke with Allure about her trademark aspirations, explaining why she decided to capitalize off of her catchphrase.

"I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did," she said. "It was just me talking sh*t, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be. When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, 'Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?' I was like, 'Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.' But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing."

In a clip shared on social media of Megan's interview with Virginia's 103 Jamz radio station, the rapper had some good news. "You 'bout to get that trademark?' the host asked. "Yep, it's already in the process. It's trademarked. We did it." While this is a victory for Megan, there have been other celebrities who have experienced less than favorable outcomes with their requests. LeBron James's "Taco Tuesday" paperwork was denied, along with Cardi B's attempt to trademark "Okuur."