At this point, "Hot Girl Summer" has more than caught on, sparking a minor philosophical movement and a full-blown battle of the sexes in the process. At the forefront stands rising rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who with each passing day seems to head ever closer to superstar status. Though her popularity has climbed exponentially, we have yet to see how her music fares in the wake of her glow-up. For now, all signs point to an impactful release on the horizon - Megan has blessed her movement with an official anthem, tapping two tried and true hitmakers for a supporting role.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Though rumors of Nicki Minaj's involvement have been in circulation, a report from HHNM seems to indicate that music-listening app SHAZAM has made the news official. Backed by a screenshot of their findings, which reveals the involvement of both Nicki and Ty Dolla $ign, it would appear that Megan is ready to come out swinging for her team. One has to wonder whether Ty Dolla is operating as a covert double agent, or merely switched up on the Boyz after Megan and Nicki asked nicely.

This isn't the first time Minaj and Megan have bonded; in fact, the pair seem to be taking on a mentor/mentee dynamic. Not long ago, Megan inadvertently sparked a minor controversy after calling out ghostwriter-users, which triggered flashbacks from Nicki's feud with you-know-who. The situation spiraled so quickly that Nicki had to put the Barbz in the corner, two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. Keep a look out for that "Hot Girl Summer" anthem, dropping on August 9th.