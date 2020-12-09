They may no longer be friends, but Kelsey Nicole will still jam to Megan Thee Stallion's music. The two former besties have been at odds in recent months since the shooting incident that continues to divide the industry. Megan Thee Stallion insists that Tory Lanez is responsible for her injuries after she claimed that he shot her following an argument. Tory emerged to refute those allegations, repeatedly stating that he did not shoot the Houston rapper. Also at the scene was Kelsey Nicole who has stayed relatively quiet about the event aside from dropping a diss track where she accused Megan of lying about what happened that evening. Megan has insinuated in her lyrics that Kelsey was paid to stay silent.

As the world waits for the real-life soap opera to play out in the courts, Kelsey returned to Instagram Live to speak once more about her famous former friend. Kelsey looked as if she was out and about, and someone in the comments asked her what she would do if Meg's song was played.

"If Megan's song comes on I'ma let it play," said Kelsey. "At the end of the day, she's still talented." Kelsey was also asked about 1501 Certified Entertainment's new artist Erica Banks who has been labeled as Megan's replacement and called a "copycat." Kelsey said that she met Banks and added that she was a "really nice girl." Check out clips from Kelsey Nicole's Live below.