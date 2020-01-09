Megan Thee Stallion has been on vacation this past week after a no-doubt grueling year. After ruling 2019, Thee Hot Girl has definitely earned a relaxing break, and she's been celebrating her downtime while sharing plenty of snaps of herself on the beach. She also revealed that she brought her whole team along with her, and from the looks of it, Meg and her girls are having the time of their lives.

From "driving the boat" (an activity in which Meg pours alcohol down someone's throat) to driving an actual boat, the trip looks like tons of fun, and it turns out it's not just a girls trip. Meg's also brought along her French bulldog, 4oe Thee Frenchie, to join in on the fun.

The Shade Room shared some photos of Megan lying on the ground with 4oe behind her, asking the Instagram world what exactly they thought the puppy might be thinking about based on his position and facial expression.

In the photos, 4oe is standing behind Megan as she lays on her stomach, her booty directly in front of him. In the first photo, the bulldog is looking straight ahead, and in the second, his head is turned toward the camera with a big smile on his face. Of course, the post seems to be implying that 40e was enjoying the view, and the IG world agreed. One user commented, "He wanna be more than a her dog😂," while another said he was "Ready to risk it all." Others thought he might be thinking, "What you doing girl with allat?" or "if only i was human." Some thought the post was "weird," but rapper Milan Christopher revealed that he and 4oe have the same mind, commenting, "Samething I’m thinking! 😋🍆🤗." Well, thanks for sharing.