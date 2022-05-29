Megan Thee Stallion's bodacious body may look picture perfect over on her Instagram feed, but that doesn't mean that the 27-year-old doesn't put in countless hours at the gym and dance studio, perfecting her performances and her physique. Earlier this week, Daily Mail snapped photos of the rap diva in Los Angeles, sporting a cheeky pair of Nike Pro shorts for her workout session.

Paired with the tiny camo shorts, Meg wore a cropped black tank, and while she had a water bottle in her hand to keep her hydrated, she obviously wasn't wearing adequate footwear to hit the gym – sliding her black sock covered feet into a set of cozy grey slides.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It remains unclear if Thee Stallion was readying for another event, or simply squeezing a workout into her busy schedule just because, but we do know that she's been dropping off plenty of thirst traps on her social media accounts as of late.

Earlier this weekend Tina Snow stripped down to a tiny black thong and t-shirt to show her hip dips some love, and the very next day, she returned with a sultry swimsuit photoshoot, courtesy of her brown beachwear from Fashion Nova.





And on Sunday, the Houston native stepped out once again, this time posing for the camera in front of a luscious green background. The "Plan B" hitmaker's OOTD was made up of tight jeans, a bandana-print bra top, and of course, enough ice to blind someone.





Check out the pre-workout paparazzi snaps of Megan Thee Stallion here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

