Megan Thee Stallion has always brought big energy to her performances, but for the 27-year-old's most recent tour dates, she's been going all out with her costumes too, paying homage to the country she's in with creative looks.

First, we saw the Houston native channel her love for anime into a sexy Sailor Moon look for her first time in Japan, during which she also explored the city and stepped out to get her hands on some of the best sushi a rap diva can find.





Not long after that, Thee Stallion took over the stage at Superbloom Festival in Germany, during which she twerked as if her life depended on it while dressed as a milkmaid – a fashion statement which her beau, Pardison Fontaine, publically requested she bring back home with her, seemingly to put to use in the bedroom.

Now, for her stint at 2022's Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil, the "Big Ole Freak" rapper donned a green and yellow Carnival costume, inspired by the iconic celebration that the country holds each year from the month of February until April.

On Monday (September 12), Megan shared several snapshots from her big evening. "Last night in BRAZIL #rockinrio2022," she captioned them.





Several of the photos find the Texas-born starlet posting backstage, seemingly checking out her reflection in the mirror and snapping a few selfies before heading out on stage, where photographers continued to snag pictures of her doing what she loves most.

Prior to her performance in Brazil, Megan Thee Stallion let residents of the country know that she had arrived with a grey sweatpants clad twerking video which has left both Yung Miami and SZA shook – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

