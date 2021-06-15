Megan Thee Stallion is back. After announcing a two-month-long hiatus from social media and music, the Houston-based rapper returned with a bumping new single called "Thot Shit," empowering women and taking over words like "thot" and "whore." She explained that she wants to claim ownership of the words, which have taken on offensive meanings in our everyday vernacular. The music video for the track is eye-catching, provocative, and in-your-face; in order to get all of the fast-moving action on their cameras, the crew went to serious means to pick up every movement, which you can see in a behind-the-scenes video that has been going viral.

There's currently a clip of a cameraman holding on for his dear life as he connects his gear to Megan's body, which gyrates back and forth, up and down as she twerks to the floor. Because of the way the camera was stabilized, the camera operator needed to be ready to do a little dancing of his own, feeling the kickback every time Megan completed one shake of her booty. If you're a fan of the Houston Hottie, you've got to see how they filmed some of the most intimate shots from the "Thot Shit" video.

Take a look at the video below. Do you think he knew he was in for this when he accepted the job?