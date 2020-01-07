After Megan Thee Stallion hit the gym with Wiz Khalifa several months ago, the rumor mill started to heat up regarding the possibility of a new hip-hop power couple. In the past, Megan has spent time with MoneyBagg Yo whereas Wiz Khalifa has been romantic with Winnie Harlow, Amber Rose, and others. The two rappers have not confirmed (or even hinted at) a relationship being in the cards but fans are hoping that, one day, they'll decide to take their friendship to the next level. Clearly, there's a mutual attraction there with social media comments being left out in the open and flirty remarks popping up here and there. When Meg posted a new photo of herself and her killer body by the beach, Wiz couldn't help himself before he hopped into her inbox with a horse-riding emoji, playing off her name and perhaps even subtly shooting his shot.

Sharing a new upload of her bikini bod minutes ago, Hot Girl Meg is garnering tons of attention for the photo. One of the first comments on the picture was from one of her celebrity friends: Wiz Khalifa. He left his mark with a simple emoji addition, not saying much but possibly saying a lot at the same time. Fans are trying to see if there's anything for them to decipher in his replies, asking Khalifa if he's officially shooting his shot or if they're just being playful.

Regardless of what they are right now, do you think Meg and Wiz would make a cute couple?