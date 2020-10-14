The twists and turns of this Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama have taken the public for a wild ride. We've witnessed the ongoing developments in the case involving the two music stars that have divided the industry as opinions have permeated pop culture. Some believe that Megan Thee Stallion isn't being truthful about what occurred or have accused her of being the instigator, while others have denounced Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting a woman as she was walking away from him.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Tory has denied that accusations that he's responsible for injuring the Houston rapper, but he still has been hit with a series of charges that could land him in prison for a number of years if convicted. He's been ordered to stay away from Megan as the case builds behind the scenes, but another relationship that has stolen attention is that of Megan Thee Stallion and her best friend, Kelsey Nicole.

Kelsey has been called out quite a few times in the last few months about her role in the shooting incident, but she's remained relatively silent as it pertains to sharing her account of the events. Recently, another one of Megan's friends penned a lengthy social media post slamming Kelsey Nicole for not speaking up for Megan during these accusatory times, but Kelsey reassured the world that when she's ready, she'll share her side of the story.

An audio clip has circulated online that is allegedly Tory Lanez's bodyguard speaking about the incident, however, that hasn't been substantiated. In the audio, the man claimed that Kelsey was the person who shot Megan, not Tory. The rumors have run rampant, and someone brought that up to Kelsey on Instagram. She said there was no truth to the gossip.

"That's cap," she wrote. "I ain't do nothing but the right thing that night . What any friend would do." That's all the information Kelsey is willing to share at this time, so inquiring minds continue to wait to hear everyone's account of the infamous evening.