Tory Lanez was arrested on Sunday with gun charges and, at the time, it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion was in the car with him. They had been hanging out earlier in the week, showing off their fun in the sun with Kylie Jenner.

Once further details were revealed, it came out that Megan was taken to the hospital with a foot injury. Today, the Houston-bred rapper clarified that she had been shot multiple times and needed surgery to take the bullets out. She is expected to make a full recovery but, this new information brings up so much confusion about what happened at the house party that led to Megan getting shot.

In an attempt to bring more clarity to the situation, Meg's best friend Kelsey Nicole has issued a statement that she witnessed the shooting but that she is not the one who fired the weapon.

"I want to clear up the rumors that I shot Megan," said Kelsey in a since-deleted Instagram post. I WASN'T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present."

It's a shame that she even needed to state her innocence but, after this, we're even more confused about what happened? Will the whole story ever come to light?

Pray for Megan's safe recovery.