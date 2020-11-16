Megan Thee Stallion has become one of the game's biggest rising rappers, approaching near-superstar status without having delivered an official debut album. And while what constitutes a "debut" these days has become a widely-debated issue, many fans acknowledge that Megan's choice to brand it as such speaks volumes about Good News. It's likely she'll have a lot to say on the upcoming project, especially given everything that transpired in her personal life, and perhaps we'll see a more introspective side to the Houston rapper.

Erik Voake/Getty Images

While we'll have to wait until this coming Friday, November 20th, to find out, it would appear that Megan's anticipated debut has been left in capable and experienced hands. From the look of it, Meg recently made a stopover at Mike Dean's studio, enlisting the veteran engineer to handle some post-production duties. Though it's likely he'll be taking on mastering responsibilities, it's entirely possible that he puts in work on mixing a song or two, given his track record in that department.

It's not exactly surprising to see Megan connecting with Mike Dean for her official debut album. Both hail from Houston Texas and Dean has often expressed interest in working with artists from his home base. It should be interesting to hear how he handles Megan's typically-more polished sound, and one has to wonder if his fingerprints will be all over Good News when it drops this coming Friday. Will you be tuning in to see what Megan has cooked up for her debut?