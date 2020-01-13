If you follow Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram, you're well aware that the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper has been living her best life with her friends as they took a vacation to somewhere tropical and posted numerous bikini snaps and twerking moments. Now that she's back to work and maintaining her seemingly packed schedule in Miami, Megan's still living life with her homies and has since posted a clip to Instagram of their pre-shopping ritual.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In the video below, you can see Megan driving the boat (Ferarri) while her girl twerks to Travis Scott and Young Thug's “Out West” from the Astroworld rapper's recent JACKBOYS tape - that's currently sitting in the number one spot on Billboard. Megan's caption shows love to the 2004 film Mean Girls. "Get in loser we going finessing 💁🏽‍♀️😂," she wrote, adding her own little spin.

Travis recently shared a heartfelt post thanking his fans for all the love on his latest project. "This means a lot to me," he wrote. "What was pack of some joints we like ended up being called an album by many. Goes number 1. (First of the decade) Not a label but a family we Call Cactus jack. Cant thank every fan that goes hard everyday enough to. Ogizzery and sick and Dave and bizz lock in brought it home. Love yallll."