Our weekly "FIRE EMOJI" playlist is back this week with plenty of heat to get you through the week.

Kicking things off is Yo Gotti with his new banger "H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)." Gotti comes through with a catchy hook rapping "I'm a hoe, I know I'm a hoe/ But don't you call me a lil' n---a, that sh-- come with the smoke." This track comes paired up with a music video that puts Gotti in a "Make the Hood Great Again" hat, as he serves as the President of the United States. Gotti's next album, Untrapped, drops on January 31st.

Also new this week, is Megan Thee Stallion's "B.I.T.C.H.," which samples Tupac's "Rather Be Ya N--ga." She explains that she'd rather be a "B.I.T.C.H.," because that's what she'll end up being called regardless: "I'd rather be a B.I.T.C.H. because that's what you gon' call me when I'm trippin’ anyway." Megan confirmed she was finishing up her debut studio album in December; however, no release date has been announced.

Other new additions include tracks from Lil Baby, Future, Mac Miller, 070 Shake and more. Check out the "FIRE EMOJI" playlist below.

