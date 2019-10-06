Last night, the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards were held at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia. While we've have to wait for Tuesday for the ceremony to be broadcast to learn all the evening's winners, Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Instagram that she took home the prize for best mixtape. Megan's Fever, which dropped in May, beat out projects from Jack Harlow, Kevin Gates, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y, and the YBN gang.

Megan took the rap game by storm this summer. Her name was heating up for a while and then Fever solidified her as a star. Winning awards was the natural next step in her journey to the top. After the ceremony, the Houston artist posted a photo of herself accepting her Best Mixtape award in a flowing red gown. In the caption, she shouted out her collaborators, her recently-departed mother and her fans. "And thank you HOTTIES for always supporting me and growing with me ! I love y’all so much and I promise to keeping getting better," Megan wrote to end the message.

Hot Girl Meg was also up for the categories of Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Single of the Year, MVP of the Year and Hot Ticket Performer, but we'll have to tune in Tuesday to see whether she snagged those trophies too. We'll also surely be tuning in to see her performance. Photos of it show that she flexed her incredibly impressive kneework.