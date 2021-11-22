Megan Thee Stallion called out of her appearance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night for personal reasons, but she will be receiving a number of trophies from the show in the mail in the coming weeks. One of the awards that she will be bringing home is the prize for Hip-Hop Album Of The Year, which she won for Good News over Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die, and Rod Wave's SoulFly.

Megan was also awarded the prize for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, but it was her win in the Hip-Hop Album category that had people up in arms on social media. Many rap fans have argued that Good News may not have been the best choice for this category, and while it looks like many of those reactions are laced with misogyny, some believe that Drake or Pop Smoke would have also been good suitors for this prize. However, this is a fan-voted show, so if the audience wanted another person to win, they should have voted.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Houston-based rapper was supposed to perform alongside BTS, the big winners of the night, but she canceled at the last minute due to personal reasons.

Let us know if Good News was your favorite hip-hop album of the year.







