The other day, I saw a semi-viral tweet that read, "Someone said DaBaby is Meg the Stallion’s work husband and nothing has made more sense in my life." I've been thinking about this a lot since and it was definitely the first thing that came to mind when I saw Megan Thee Stallion's latest Instagram post.

In the posted video, Megan Thee Stallion engages in her signature move of pouring D'Usse Cognac down her friends' gullets as a sign of welcoming them onto "Thee Boat". Megan has been documenting herself offering this rite of passage to her fellow artists all summer. She remains a generous captain of the boat, always letting new people test drive the expensive liquor. So far, her passengers have included Fabulous, SZA, Lizzo, Doja Cat.

Last night, Hot Girl Meg welcomed aboard "Hot Boy" DaBaby, while backstage at the "Trey Songz & Friends" concert at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The two collaborated on Megan's Fever hit, "Cash Sh*t" and their musical chemistry was undeniable. Both these artists have kept busy this summer, putting in the work to ensure that they continue on their respective trajectories to stardom. They have been performing "Cash Sh*t" together all over the place - bringing each other out at their shows and late night television spots. While people may have speculated whether they were dating earlier in the summer, Megan has made clear that she's in a serious relationship with Moneybagg Yo.

With Megan continuing the rituals that became emblematic of summer 2019, it seems Hot Girl Summer has been extended indefinitely. She recently had the phrase trademarked to prove she's still in charge of the boat.