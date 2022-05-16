Megan Thee Stallion knows how to put on a show. The 27-year-old's most recent performance found her taking the stage at this year's Billboard Music Awards, wearing a stunning Mugler thong-cut jumpsuit that shows off every inch of her curvaceous body.

As Daily Mail reports, "Plan B" was the first track on the Houston native's setlist, and certainly, a controversial choice to kick off the three-hour NBC telecast from MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

We probably don't need to tell you that Thee Stallion's show featured plenty of her famous twerking, driving the audience crazy as she squatted down in a pair of black heels, shaking her booty for the crowd with ease.

For her second song of the night, Tina Snow pulled out a solo version of her hit collaboration with Dua Lipa, "Sweetest Pie," for which she brought out a squad of backup dancers to perform alongside her.

Ahead of her performance at the Sean Combs-executive produced award show, the "Big Ole Freak" hitmaker dropped by her jeweller to pick up some incredible custom pieces, including an exuberant floral ring and a large cross necklace, and before that, she was spotted going wild on the dance floor with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine in NYC.

In other BBMAs news, Summer Walker's boyfriend expressed via his Instagram Story that he wasn't pleased to see his girl lose out to Doja Cat (who he dubbed a pop artist) on several awards – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]